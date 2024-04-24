Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Shooting location revealed, not Cape Town

Mumbai: Excitement is brewing as the official announcement for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is just around the corner. Fans are eagerly awaiting updates from Rohit Shetty, keeping them on the edge of their seats. Speculations about which celebrities will brave the challenges of the show are buzzing all over the internet.

But that’s not all; there’s a thrilling twist in store for the upcoming season’s location. Unlike the usual Cape Town in South Africa, the 14th edition of Khatron Ke Khiladi is ready to switch it up.

According to a latest report in Indian Express, KKK 14 will be filmed in Romania this time. Although locations like Thailand, Bulgaria, and Georgia were considered during the scouting phase, Romania emerged as the final choice.

Furthermore, the visa process for some contestants has already kicked off.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants

With the 14th season gaining momentum in headlines, fans are eagerly awaiting the roster of participants for Rohit Shetty’s adrenaline-pumping show. Some of the names are —

Abhishek Kumar

Samarth Jurel

Mannara Chopra

Sanaya Irani

Gashmeer Mahajani

Ankita Lokhande

Shoaib Ibrahim

Helly Shah

Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia

Sumona Chakravarti

Which celebrity contestants are you interested to see in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14? Comment below.

