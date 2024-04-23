Nayanthara sports exquisite Rolex watch worth Rs..

Chennai: Actress Nayanthara recently graced the wedding reception of ace director Shankar’s daughter, Aishwarya Shankar, in Chennai. Accompanied by her filmmaker husband, Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara looked resplendent in a lilac-shaded saree. Her ensemble was complemented by a silver-toned heavy neckpiece and matching jhumkas.

However, it was her elegant accessory that caught everyone’s attention—a luxury watch that perfectly matched her saree. The watch adorning Nayanthara’s wrist was none other than the Rolex Oyster Perpetual 36. The watch is known for its sleek yet durable strap, setting it apart from other models

The elegant piece comes with an incredible price tag of Rs. 5.3 lakhs.

This isn’t Nayanthara’s only Rolex watch. During the premiere of her film Annapoorani in 2023, she wore another Rolex Oyster Perpetual. The watch costs a whopping Rs. 5.5 lakhs.

Also Read Nayanthara oozes love in pictures with hubby Vignesh that she shares

On the work front, Nayanthara has finished shooting for the movie Test and is now getting ready to start filming Dear Students, which is produced by actor Nivin Pauly and directed by George Philip Roy and Sandeep Kumar.