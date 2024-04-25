Telangana: Six die after car rams into parked lorry

Four passengers sustained minor injuries and were shifted to a government hospital.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 25th April 2024 9:01 am IST
Hyderabad: Six people were killed and four injured when a car rammed into a lorry in Kodad mandal of Suryapet district early Thursday morning.

The car, carrying the victims, was en route to Vijayawada when it collided with the truck, which was parked on the roadside for repairs along the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway, said Kodada DSP Sridhar Reddy.

The family chose to travel at night due to the high summer heat during the day.

Reportedly, the lorry driver didn’t use indicators to warn other road users, leading to the accident.

