Dubai Airport back to normal operations after unstable weather

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd May 2024 4:05 pm IST
Dubai Airport back to normal operations after unstable weather
Dubai International Airport

Flight operations at Dubai International Airport (DXB) returned to normal after overnight disruptions caused by unstable weather conditions.

“DXB has returned to normal operations this afternoon, following disruptions caused by unsettled weather. All terminals are now operating smoothly. Thank you for your patience and cooperation,” DXB wrote on X.

Also Read
UAE hit by heavy rain, thunder, Indian airlines issue alert

On Wednesday night, May 1 and Thursday morning, May 2, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) experienced  heavy rains accompanied with thunder, lightning and strong winds.

MS Education Academy

According to airport spokesperson around 13 flights were cancelled on Thursday morning, and five inbound flights were diverted overnight.

The unstable weather has significantly impacted UAE carriers such as Emirates, Etihad Airways, FlyDubai, and Air Arabia.

Emirates has cancelled flights to several major cities including Istanbul, Nairobi, Cairo, Amman, Singapore, and Johannesburg.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd May 2024 4:05 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button