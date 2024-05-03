Dubai Airport back to normal operations after unstable weather

Flight operations at Dubai International Airport (DXB) returned to normal after overnight disruptions caused by unstable weather conditions.

“DXB has returned to normal operations this afternoon, following disruptions caused by unsettled weather. All terminals are now operating smoothly. Thank you for your patience and cooperation,” DXB wrote on X.

DXB has returned to normal operations this afternoon, following disruptions caused by unsettled weather. All terminals are now operating smoothly.

Thank you for your patience and cooperation. — DXB (@DXB) May 2, 2024

On Wednesday night, May 1 and Thursday morning, May 2, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) experienced heavy rains accompanied with thunder, lightning and strong winds.

According to airport spokesperson around 13 flights were cancelled on Thursday morning, and five inbound flights were diverted overnight.

The unstable weather has significantly impacted UAE carriers such as Emirates, Etihad Airways, FlyDubai, and Air Arabia.

Emirates has cancelled flights to several major cities including Istanbul, Nairobi, Cairo, Amman, Singapore, and Johannesburg.