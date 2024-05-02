Deepika Padukone to bid goodbye to work by May end

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone recently made headlines with her pregnancy announcement. Expecting her first child with superstar husband Ranveer Singh, Deepika is now in the second trimester of her pregnancy. Despite this, she has returned to the film sets to complete her pending work.

One of her upcoming projects is the sci-fi drama Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by C Ashwini Dutt. The film features an ensemble cast, including legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, alongside Prabhas and Disha Patani.

According to a TeluguCinema.com report, Deepika Padukone has committed to promoting the film. However, considering her pregnancy, she has wisely planned ahead. She reached out to producers and requested that they complete the promotional video interviews by May end only. It is also said that she won’t be available for promotions in June as she will be resting at home. It seems like she is going on a work break finally from next month. Her due date is September.

Kalki 2898 AD is set to premiere on June 27, 2024. Deepika plays the main heroine in this futuristic tale, where she shares the screen with Prabhas.

The excitement surrounding the film is palpable. Prabhas and Deepika Padukone have already kicked off the countdown to a major announcement related to Kalki 2898 AD. Fans eagerly await further updates and glimpses of this ambitious project.