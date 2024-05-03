Exclusive: Latest update on Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan 2

Mumbai: In 2023, the Indian film industry witnessed a historic moment as Pathaan shattered records and became the first Bollywood movie to cross the Rs. 1055 crore mark at the global box office. Directed by Siddharth Anand, this action-packed thriller not only set new benchmarks but also marked the triumphant return of the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan.

The Spy Universe and Pathaan 2

Yash Raj Films announced an exciting venture—the Spy Universe series of films. Among these, the highly anticipated Pathaan 2 generates immense buzz even before its official announcement. However, the details are still under wraps.

And now, we have a very interesting inside update on Pathaan 2.

Shah Rukh Khan from Pathaan (Instagram)

A few weeks ago, it was reported that Siddhart Anand who helmed the first part will not be directing the sequel. It was said that a new director might join the team soon. However, our exclusive sources close to the production team now hint that Siddharth is very much a part of the movie.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the source said, “Siddharth Anand may continue as the director for the sequel. Fans can expect an official confirmation soon. The pre-production work for Pathaan 2 is currently underway. Both Siddharth Anand and Casey O’Neill—known for their work with Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise—will collaborate to create pumping action sequences.”

Fans eagerly await further updates on the cast, including the leading actress, which are yet to be officially announced.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Next Project

While Pathaan continues to dominate headlines, Shah Rukh Khan is already gearing up for his next venture. Titled King and directed by Sunjoy Ghosh, this project promises to be another exciting addition to SRK’s filmography. Interestingly, Siddharth Anand reportedly will also serve as the action director for King, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film.