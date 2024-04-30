SRK, Aamir, Salman in one movie: Latest and spicy update

Mumbai: What if the three iconic Khans—Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan—joined forces and graced the silver screen together? It would undoubtedly be a cinematic spectacle, leaving audiences in awe. Recently, during an episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Aamir Khan dropped a hint about the possibility of this dream collaboration.

The Great Indian Kapil Show has become a platform for Bollywood’s biggest stars to share experiences, laughter, and occasionally, exciting revelations. Aamir Khan, known for his perfection roles, didn’t disappoint when the topic of collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan came up.

In response to an audience question, Aamir candidly expressed, “Aapki aur meri thinking bilkul same hai” (Our thinking matches). This simple statement is buzzing a fire of anticipation among fans who have yearned to witness these three legends together on screen

Watch the video here:

During the show, Aamir revealed that he recently met both Salman and Shah Rukh. Their camaraderie was palpable as they discussed the possibility of collaborating.

“I recently met Shah Rukh and Salman and told them, ‘Hum teeno ek hi industry mein itne saalon se hain aur yeh audience ke liye kaafi galat hojayega ki career ke is dauran agar hum saath mein ek film na kaaren. Ek film toh banti hai (We have been working in the same industry for so many years and at this juncture of our career, if we didn’t do a film together, it would be unfair to the audience. We must do at least one film together),” he added.

The Quest for the Perfect Script

Aamir aptly summarized their mission: “Let’s hope ki koi achha kahani hum log ko mile, koi achhe directors humko kahani offer karein” (Let’s hope we find some good story, some good directors should offer us the story). The trio isn’t settling for anything less than extraordinary. They seek a narrative that does justice to their collective talent and resonates with audiences worldwide.