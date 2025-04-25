Telangana ACB probes suspended motor vehicle inspector in Rs 3.51 cr assets case

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has lodged a disproportionate assets (DA) case against suspended motor vehicle inspector and district transport officer (FAC), Mahabubabad, Mohd Ghouse Pasha, on charges of having accumulated wealth worth much more than his known means of income.

The ACB carried out far-reaching searches in Pasha’s house and at five other properties associated with Pasha and his family members, where assets totalling Rs 3,51,06,759 were revealed as per market estimate.

Also Read Telangana ACB nabs assistant engineer for accepting Rs 10,000 bribe

The raids uncovered a large portfolio of immovable and movable assets, comprising two houses, 25 open plots, 10.36 acres of agricultural land, three vehicles, and other assets.

The magnitude of the seizures has generated serious doubts about the source of Pasha’s wealth, leading the ACB to act swiftly. Pasha, who is suspended at present, has been arrested and will be produced before a court for judicial proceedings.

Telangana ACB has called on the public to report bribery by government officials. Bribery can be reported via toll-free line (1064), WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X (@TelanganaACB). ACB guaranteed that complainants’ identities would be protected.

During 2024 alone, the agency booked 152 cases, 11 of them disproportionate assets cases, and attached properties for Rs 97.42 crore.