Telangana ACB nabs assistant engineer for accepting Rs 10,000 bribe

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Kondaiah, an assistant engineer (operations) working with Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL), under the charges of demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

The case took place in Ganpur Mandal, Wanaparthy, where the bribe was demanded from a complainant by Kondaiah to enable power supply connection to a Distribution Transformer (DTR) at an agro-industrial unit.

On a tip-off, the Telangana ACB launched a sting operation and caught Kondaiah red-handed while taking the bribe amount. The ACB has filed a case against the official, and a further probe is on to find out whether similar malpractices were carried out in the past.

The Telangana ACB reaffirmed its determination to eliminate corruption and appealed to the public to report any cases of bribery demands by government servants. Citizens can reach the ACB on the toll-free number 1064 or through social media platforms, such as WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X (@TelanganaACB).

The ACB guaranteed that complainants’ and victims’ identities would be protected.