Activist writes to HYDRAA over encroachment of Musi River by builder

Hyderabad: Activist Lubna Sarwath has written to HYDRAA chief AV Ranganath seeking details as to whether builder Aditya Luxury Vantage has encroached and destroyed the buffer zone of the historic Musi River at Manchirevula (Gandipet). Images from Sarwath showed that the river in the Gandipet area has in fact been encroached with dumping.

In a letter to the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) chief, Sarwath said, “On 17.12.2024 we discussed at your office and showed you online the encroachment and destruction of Musi nadi by Aditya Luxury Vantage.” With pictures attached of the alleged encroachment of Gandipet, Sarwath sought an explanation for the same.

Sarwath asked HYDRAA chief Ranganath to confirm that the boundaries and buffer zone limits of the Musi River have not been violated by Adiyta luxury vantage. She also wanted to ensure that the builder is not violating the river norms in any manner, and other environmental rules as well. Images like the one below were sent to HYDRAA, essentially seeking action for damaging and destroying the river further.

“Kindly help us people in the restoration of our Musi nadi that has become a victim of official dereliction of duty and victim of luxury corporatization and squander of public money,” said Sarwath to the HYDRAA chief.

Prior to this, Sarwath had written to chief minister Revanth Reddy to protect the Musi River as well. She also added Google images of the reported encroachment, and said that none of the authorities addressed the issue of the Musi River being encroached.

The Musi River flows between Hyderabad across 55 kilometres. It gets its name from the two streams, Moosa and Eesi. After the 1908 floods, the last Nizam’s government built the Osmansagar and Himayatsagar dams to stop the River’s water from entering the city to avoid flooding.

More recently, the Congress government also began shifting out people who had built homes on the riverbank over the last few decades. The state has also been talking of rejuvenating it for years, but so far nothing has come of it.