Pahalgam terror attack: Telangana govt set up helpline in New Delhi

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has set up a helpline at New Delhi’s Telangana Bhavan to provide information or address concerns about the Pahalgam terror attack.

Citizens can contact the following helpline numbers for information or assistance:

Vandhana: 9871999044.

Hyder Ali Naqvi: 9971387500.

Officials in New Delhi are in constant coordination with J&K state administration as well as Central authorities.

So far, no persons from Telangana have been reported as injured, missing, or deceased in the terror attack.

However, an officer from Bihar working at the Intelligence Bureau posted in Hyderabad was reportedly killed. He has been identified as Manish Ranjan.

Also Read IB officer posted at Hyderabad killed in Pahalgam terror attack

Rajan was posted in the Intelligence Bureau as the Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO-1) in Hyderabad.

As many as 26 persons, mainly tourists, were killed while several were injured, after terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, April 22.

Armed terrorists came into the grassland, dubbed ‘mini Switzerland’, and started firing at tourists milling around eateries, taking pony rides or just picnicking and taking in the sights, officials said.

It is the peak tourist season in the Union Territory. Pahalgam is best known for its forests, crystal-clear lakes and sprawling meadows.