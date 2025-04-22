IB officer posted at Hyderabad killed in Pahalgam terror attack

Hyderabad: An officer of the Intelligence Bureau posted in Hyderabad has reportedly been killed by the terrorists during the dastardly attack on tourists in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, April 22.

The officer has been identified as Manish Ranjan, a native of Bihar, who was posted in the Intelligence Bureau as the Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO-1) in Hyderabad.

Exclusive- One Intelligence Bureau (IB) , ACIO -1 from Hyderabad Manish Ranjan was killed in the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir this afternoon in front of his wife and children. pic.twitter.com/X4xNKWF6U7 — Rakesh Singh 🇮🇳 (@rakeshjournal) April 22, 2025

He was reportedly shot dead before his wife and children, while they had gone to Kashmir on a vacation. Soon after the attack, his wife and children could be seen escorted to safety by the security forces.

At least 26 tourists were reported killed during the terrorist attack. Among them was a naval officer from Haryana, a realtor named Manjunath Rao from Shivamogga in Karnataka, two tourists named Dilip Disle and Atul Mone from Maharashtra, and Prashant Satpathy from Odisha’s Balasore district among others.

Several others were reportedly injured in the terror attack.

Expressing his shock over the terror attack, chief minister A Revanth Reddy condemned the attack and offered his deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the victims.

జమ్ము కాశ్మీర్ లో…

ఉగ్రవాదుల కాల్పుల్లో…

పర్యాటకులు మృతి చెందిన ఘటన

తీవ్ర దిగ్భ్రాంతిని కలిగించింది.



ఈ దుశ్చర్యను తీవ్రంగా ఖండిస్తున్నాను. ఇటువంటి దొంగ దెబ్బలతో భారతీయుల ఆత్మస్థైర్యాన్ని దెబ్బతీయలేరు. ఉగ్రవాద మూకల విషయంలో అత్యంత కఠినంగా వ్యవహరించాలని కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వాన్ని… — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) April 22, 2025

He stated on X that such cowardly attacks were not going to affect the confidence of Indians.

He urged the Centre to act in the toughest terms with those spreading terror.