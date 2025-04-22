Ateast 25 killed, over 20 injured in terror attack in J&K’s Pahalgam

Srinagar: Atleast 25 people have been reported killed and over 20 injured in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, April 22.

There has been no official announcement on the death toll from either the Union and J&K state governments.

J&K health minister, Sakina Itoo, informed that so far, 13 injured people are being treated in various government hospitals in South Kashmir. “One critical case has been shifted to Srinagar,” she said.

Several media outlets have identified two of the deceased persons, Manjunath Rao, a 47-year-old businessman from Shivamogga district in Karnataka and Prashant Satpathy from Odisha’s Balasore district.

Rao had gone to Pahalgam with his wife Pallavi and son Abhijaya. “My husband was shot dead by terrorists in front of our eyes,” Pallavai told local news channels in Karnataka over the phone. She further said that she asked the terrorists to kill her as well, to which they replied that she should be alive to convey the message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Condoling Rao’s death, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah directed a team of officials to leave for Pahalgam and instructed the Resident Commissioner of Delhi to take charge of the further action, an official statement from the CMO said.

Biju Janata Dal president and former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has also condemned the attack. “Terrorism should not have any place in a civilized world and this dastardly act is unacceptable,” he said in an X post.

Baisaran, about six kilometres from the resort town of Pahalgam, is an expansive meadow ringed by dense pine forests and mountains and a favourite with tourists and trekkers. The area can be accessed either on foot or horseback.

Armed terrorists came into the grassland, dubbed ‘mini Switzerland’, and started firing at tourists milling around eateries, taking pony rides or just picnicking and taking in the sights, officials said.

It is the peak tourist season in the Union Territory. Pahalgam is best known for its forests, crystal-clear lakes and sprawling meadows.

Speaking to PTI, local Gulzar Ahmad said the attack took place at around 2 pm. “This attack will definitely impact tourism here because after this, no matter what we do, we will never be able to win back the trust of people,” he said.

Emergency Help Desk for tourists

The Anantnag Police has set up Emergency Help Desk for tourists at the police control room for any assiatance or information. Tourists or concerned families can contact 9596777669, 01932225870 or Whatsapp: 9419051940.

Similarly, in Srinagar, tourists, concerned families can contact 0194-2457543, 0194-2483651 and ADC Srinagar Adil Fareed at 7006058623 for information.

Shocked beyond belief: CM Abdullah, LG

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said he was “shocked beyond belief” and expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased.

In an X post he said, “I’m shocked beyond belief. This attack on our visitors is an abomination. The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman & worthy of contempt. No words of condemnation are enough. I send my sympathies to the families of the deceased.”

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the terror attack and said he has spoken to the director general of police and other security officials.

“I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished,” the LG said in a post on X.

“Directed the district administration and the health officials to provide immediate medical attention to those admitted at Pahalgam. An injured tourist has been evacuated to GMC Anantnag. I pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured,” he added.

Shah leaves for Pahalgam

After briefing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the latest about the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Union home minister Amit Shah left for the Valley. The prime minister is currently on an official visit to Saudi Arabia.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh called the act ‘cowardice.’

Taking to X, he condemned the attack and said no one will be spared. “Deeply anguished by the news of terrorist attack in Pahalgam (Jammu & Kashmir). This dastardly attack on innocent civilians is an act of cowardice and highly reprehensible. My thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families,” he said.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi accused the Union government of making “hollow promises that the situation in the Valley is normal.”

BJP, Congress chiefs condemn terror attack

The Jammu and Kashmir units of the BJP and Congress strongly condemned the terror attack. Calling it a “tragic and unfortunate incident”, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Sat Sharma said the attack was carried out at the behest of Pakistan, targeting innocent visitors who had come to the Union Territory to experience its natural beauty.

“This is heartbreaking. The tourists had visited Vaishno Devi and later decided to explore scenic destinations like Pahalgam. Such acts of violence should not happen, especially when people come here in peace,” Sharma said.

“This is a deliberate attempt to derail the tourism season, which is crucial for the livelihood of many in Kashmir. But such conspiracies will not succeed,” he said.

Sharma further alleged that Pakistan-backed elements are once again attempting to disrupt peace in Kashmir. “After trying to create unrest in Kashmir, they encouraged violence in Jammu. When pressure increased in Jammu, incidents began resurfacing in the Valley,” he added.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Tariq Hameed Karra called it a “dastardly and disturbing incident.”

Reacting strongly over the attack ahead of Amarnath Yatra, Karra expressed grave concern over the worsening security situation and called for more effective measures to strengthen the security network.

He said the situation has worsened in the past couple of years and terror networks have spread in most parts of Jammu region, which was almost normal in the last two decades.

“The Central government was cautioned time and again to control the worsening situation by further strengthening the security grip and taking on board political parties and the elected government to adopt a more effective counter-terrorism strategy,” Karra said.

He reiterated the demand for an all-party meet to discuss the security situation.

(With PTI inputs)