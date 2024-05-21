Saudi Arabia: Umrah permits restricted to Haj permit holders

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia‘s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has announced that Umrah permits will only be issued to those with a confirmed Haj permit during the period from Dhul Qa’dah 16, corresponding to May 24, until Dhul-Hijjah 20, corresponding to June 26.

The ministry issued a directive to facilitate Haj pilgrims arriving in Saudi Arabia, ensuring their pilgrimage at the Grand Mosque in Makkah is conducted smoothly and comfortably.

Before being misled by fake initiatives and advertisements, remember that there is #No_Hajj_without_a_permit, and severe penalties will be enforced for violators.#Makkah_and_Madinah_Eagerly_Await_You#Hajj_1445H pic.twitter.com/u5Vs76MW07 — Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (@MoHU_En) May 20, 2024

The Ministry of Interior recently announced plans to impose 10,000 Saudi Riyals fines on citizens, expats, and visitors who enter Makkah without a Haj permit from Dhul Qa’dah 25, corresponding to June 2 to Dhul Hijjah 14, corresponaing to June 20.

In addition, expats are subject to deportation to their home country and a specific ban on entering the Kingdom for a specified period.

The ministry emphasized the need for strict adherence to Hajj regulations and instructions, saying that repeat offenders would face doubled fines.

Defying Hajj regulations will result in severe and unwavering penalties.#Makkah_and_Madinah_Eagerly_Await_You#No_Hajj_without_a_permit#Hajj_1445H pic.twitter.com/n8QtELYLoA — Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (@MoHU_En) May 18, 2024

Fines for transporting Haj violators

Incarceration for up to six months

A fine of up to 50,000 Saudi Riyals

Confiscation of the transport vehicle by the judiciary

Deportation and ban from re-entering Saudi Arabia for expatriate and visitor violations.

Authorities have instructed everyone to follow regulations and report any violations or fraudulent activities via emergency contact numbers 911 in Makkah, Eastern Province, and Riyadh, and 999 elsewhere in the Kingdom.

This year’s Haj is expected to begin from June 14 to June 19.