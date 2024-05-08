Saudi Arabia: Rs 2 lakh fine for violating Haj regulations

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has announced the imposition of a fine of 10,000 Saudi Riyals (Rs 2,22,662) for violations of Haj rules and regulations for the year 1445 AH-2024.
The fine is scheduled to be effective from June 2, 2024 till June 20, 2024.
In a statement, the Saudi Ministry of Interior (MoI) on Tuesday, May 7, confirmed that a fine will be imposed on all citizens, residents, and visitors caught within the specified geographical areas without a Haj permit.
Regulations will be strictly enforced in
- Makkah
- The central region
- The Holy Sites
- The Haramain train station in Rusayfah
- Security control centres
- Sorting centres
- Temporary security control centres.
Residents will be subject to deportation to their home country and a legal ban from entering the Kingdom for a specified period.
The ministry has emphasized the significance of Haj regulations and instructed that repeat offenders will face a double fine of 10,000 Saudi Riyals.
The paramount concern is the safety, security, comfort, and reassurance of pilgrims during their rituals.
Transporting individuals who violate Haj regulations and instructions without a permit constitutes a serious offense. It carries penalties of imprisonment for up to six months and a fine of up to 50,000 Saudi Riyals (Rs 11,13,336), the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
Judicial ruling will seize transportation means, deport expatriate transporters, and ban them from entering the Kingdom for a specified period, with financial penalties increasing proportionally to violators.
The issuance of Haj 2024 visas began on March 1 and close on April 29 with pilgrims starting to arrive in the Kingdom on May 9, 2024.
Haj, is expected to begin on June 14. However, the date is subject to change pending an official announcement by the Saudi Arabia moon sighting committee in the days leading up to the Haj.