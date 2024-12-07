2nd and 3rd finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 8, check names

Hyderabad: The countdown to the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 has officially begun! Just a day more and the show will enter its highly anticipated finale week.

Hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, the show’s grand finale is set to take place next weekend, with the winner to be crowned on December 15. Fans are eagerly awaiting the final stretch of the season, and recent developments have only heightened the excitement.

Double Eliminations Rocks House

A shocking double elimination ahead of the finale has reduced the contestant list to the top 5 finalists. Rohini and Vishnupriya, who received the least votes this week, have been eliminated from the house. Their evictions will be showcased in episodes airing today and tomorrow, leaving viewers shocked.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 finalists

With only five contestants remaining, the competition is fiercer than ever.

Avinash has already secured his spot as the first finalist of the season, earning his ticket to the finale week earlier. According to sources close to the show, Nikhil is likely to be announced as the second finalist, followed by Gautham Krishna as the third. Both contestants have been strong contenders throughout the season, and fans are predicting that one of them may take home the trophy.

Day-24 clash between #Nikhil and #Gautham



Who has the biggest cult fanbase?



Let's settle this now🔥



Like For Nikhil Retweet For Gautham

❤️❤️ 🔁🔁#BiggBossTelugu8 #GauthamKrishna pic.twitter.com/DQPZdaAnAK — S.Harsha Vardhan (@Harsha3633) November 30, 2024

The announcement of these finalists is expected to happen in tonight’s episode. With the grand finale just days away, fans are glued to their screens, eager to see who will make it to the top 3 stage and ultimately win the coveted title.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8 finale.