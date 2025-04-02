Mother, lover held for killing 3 kids to continue affair in Sangareddy

The accused allegedly poisoned her children to continue her extramarital affair with a minor.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 3rd April 2025 10:28 am IST
Mother,10th grade lover held for killing 3 kids in Sangareddy
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old woman, along with her lover, has been arrested for allegedly killing three children to continue their extramarital affair in Aminpur, Sangareddy district.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The accused has been identified as Rajitha,  Shiva Kumar.

Initially, the incident was suspected to be an attempted suicide due to financial difficulties. However, further investigation revealed that the accused had poisoned her children to continue her affair with a 10th-grade student.

MS Creative School

The crime occurred on the night of March 27 while the accused’s husband, Chennaiyya, had gone out to fetch water from a nearby supply tank. When he returned home at 2 am, he discovered his three children, including Saikrishna,12, Madhu Priya,10, and Gautham,8, were lying unconscious.

Also Read
Mother poisons 3 children, attempts suicide in Sangareddy’s Aminpur

In an attempt to divert suspicion, the accused also pretended to have a stomach ache, leading Chennaiyya to rush her to the hospital.

The police also suspected the husband’s involvement, but after the confession, both the accused were arrested.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 3rd April 2025 10:28 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button