Mother, lover held for killing 3 kids to continue affair in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old woman, along with her lover, has been arrested for allegedly killing three children to continue their extramarital affair in Aminpur, Sangareddy district.

The accused has been identified as Rajitha, Shiva Kumar.

Initially, the incident was suspected to be an attempted suicide due to financial difficulties. However, further investigation revealed that the accused had poisoned her children to continue her affair with a 10th-grade student.

The crime occurred on the night of March 27 while the accused’s husband, Chennaiyya, had gone out to fetch water from a nearby supply tank. When he returned home at 2 am, he discovered his three children, including Saikrishna,12, Madhu Priya,10, and Gautham,8, were lying unconscious.

In an attempt to divert suspicion, the accused also pretended to have a stomach ache, leading Chennaiyya to rush her to the hospital.

The police also suspected the husband’s involvement, but after the confession, both the accused were arrested.

Further investigation is ongoing.