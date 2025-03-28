Mother poisons 3 children, attempts suicide in Sangareddy’s Aminpur

Hyderabad: A woman identified as Rajitha allegedly poisoned her three children and then attempted suicide in Aminpur, Sangareddy district.

The children have been identified as Sai Krishna, 12, Madhu Priya, 10, and Gautam,8.

According to reports, Rajitha, who lived with her husband and children, was deeply distressed due to financial struggles. Unable to cope, she reportedly mixed poison in the children’s rice and fed them before consuming poison herself.

When her husband returned from work the next morning, he found the children dead and his wife unconscious. He immediately rushed her to Biranguda Hospital, where doctors confirmed that her condition remains critical.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine whether financial difficulties led to the incident or if a domestic dispute played a role.

Further investigation is ongoing.

