Dolly Chaiwala spotted in Begumpet in Hyderabad, fans go wild

Hyderabad: Internet sensation Dolly Chaiwala, known for his unique chai preparation style and quirky fashion, was recently seen in Begumpet, Hyderabad. A video of him arriving in a swanky Mercedes car, interacting with fans, and taking selfies is making rounds on the internet. Check out the clip below.

Dolly, famous for his flashy shades, funky hairstyles, gold chains, bluetooth earpiece, and confident attitude, has become an internet star. His roadside tea stall, Dolly Ki Tapri, is always crowded with people eager to see his unique tea-serving style.

Despite having limited formal education, Dolly Chaiwala has achieved global recognition, rising from a small tea stall in Nagpur. Even Bill Gates, one of the world’s richest men, once traveled from the United States to taste Dolly’s special tea. The internet star was invited to Hyderabad to showcase his signature tea preparation.

Besides running his tea stall, Dolly Chaiwala manages a popular YouTube channel named ‘Dolly Ki Tapri Nagpur’ with 1.65 million subscribers and an Instagram account with over 3.4 million followers. He has been seen traveling the world and meeting famous people.