Arrested TMC leader Jahangir Khan paraded second time in a week

Kolkata: West Bengal police on Sunday, June 15, paraded Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Jahangir Khan on the streets of Falta in South 24 Parganas district for the second time in a week.

According to the police, he was taken to multiple locations to recreate crime scenes in connection with his charges. Videos circulating online show Khan paraded with a black shirt and shorts, hands folded in apology, with ropes around his waist.

Surrounded by police, Jahangir Khan is seen apologising with folded hands and holding his ears occassionally.

For the third time, a former MLA is being paraded in public, made to perform humiliating punishments, and reportedly forced to apologise to Hindus.



Would a non-Muslim ex-MLA be subjected to this kind of repeated public humiliation? Has any former elected representative from the… pic.twitter.com/RcR3ebkGCf — Meer Faisal (@meerfaisal001) June 15, 2026

Earlier, Khan was paraded under heavy security in Falta three days after his arrest on June 11, in similar conditions.

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Arrested over extortion charges

Khan was arrested on June 8 on extortion charges near the India-Nepal border. He was on the run and evading law enforcement agencies despite multiple criminal investigations against him.

He attained popularity during the Bengal Assembly elections, hailed as “Pushpa” for allegedly threatening a police officer. The TMC leader was previously apprehended by the Special Task Force (STF) with multiple cases registered against him, including EVM tampering in the South 24 Parganas constituency.

A case was also filed against Jahangir in 2019. The Trinamool leader, who is known to be close to Trinamool general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, had received protection from the High Court in the case.