Arrested TMC leader Jahangir Khan paraded second time in a week

Khan was arrested on June 8 on extortion charges near the India-Nepal border.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published:
TMC leader Jahangir Khan paraded in Falta
TMC leader Jahangir Khan paraded in Falta

Kolkata: West Bengal police on Sunday, June 15, paraded Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Jahangir Khan on the streets of Falta in South 24 Parganas district for the second time in a week.

According to the police, he was taken to multiple locations to recreate crime scenes in connection with his charges. Videos circulating online show Khan paraded with a black shirt and shorts, hands folded in apology, with ropes around his waist.

Surrounded by police, Jahangir Khan is seen apologising with folded hands and holding his ears occassionally.

Subhan Bakery

Earlier, Khan was paraded under heavy security in Falta three days after his arrest on June 11, in similar conditions.

Arrested over extortion charges

Khan was arrested on June 8 on extortion charges near the India-Nepal border. He was on the run and evading law enforcement agencies despite multiple criminal investigations against him.

He attained popularity during the Bengal Assembly elections, hailed as “Pushpa” for allegedly threatening a police officer. The TMC leader was previously apprehended by the Special Task Force (STF) with multiple cases registered against him, including EVM tampering in the South 24 Parganas constituency.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

A case was also filed against Jahangir in 2019. The Trinamool leader, who is known to be close to Trinamool general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, had received protection from the High Court in the case.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button