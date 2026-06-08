TMC’s Jahangir Khan held near Nepal border on extortion charges

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Jahangir Khan was arrested by Bengal police near the India-Nepal border on Monday, in connection with an extortion case, officials said.

The arrest brings to an end days of police chase as the Falta candidate had been on the run and was evading law enforcement agencies despite multiple criminal investigations against him.

Jahangir Khan, who attained popularity as ‘Pushpa’ during Bengal Assembly elections was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) over multiple cases against him including EVM tampering in the South 24 Parganas constituency. He has been brought to Kolkata.

According to police, he was trying to escape from the Nepal border. The STF officials acted on a tip-off and apprehended him near the border. The TMC leader would be produced before court and questioned as part of the ongoing investigation.

According to police, Khan has been absconding since several cases were registered against him and his associates. While he evaded police scanner, the investigators kept tracking his movements and was today detained near India-Nepal border in North Bengal.

The arrest marks a key breakthrough for investigators, who had been searching for the TMC strongman in connection with allegations of extortion, intimidation and other criminal activities. Notably, Jahangir Khan filed his nomination for contesting by-elections in Falta, a key TMC bastion.

However, he withdrew from the electoral contest 48 hours, before the election. At a press conference later, he said, “My dream was for a golden Falta. That is why our honourable Chief Minister (Shuvendu Adhikari) is giving a special package for the development of Falta. That is why I distanced myself from the re-election contest on May 21.”

The Falta constituency was at the centre of action during recent elections, as the locals complained of intimidation and violent threats. The developments had pitted the two rival factions – TMC and BJP at loggerheads, triggering war of words.

A case was also filed against Jahangir in 2019 as well. In that case, the Trinamool leader, who is known to be close to Trinamool general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had received protection from the High Court.