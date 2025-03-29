Hyderabad faces hottest days of March as summer intensifies

Hyderabad: Hyderabad woke up to a warmer morning on Saturday, March 29, setting the tone for what was in store—two of March’s hottest days amid and intensifying summer.

Today and tomorrow, March 30, are being predicted as the hottest days of March this years. The heat alert was issued by Hyderabad weather enthusiast, T Balaji, warning citizens against outdoor exposure, particularly in the afternoon.

With predictions that Hyderabad would reach 40 degrees celcius, and other regions in Telangana reaching 44 degrees celcius, the residents have been cautioned to take safety measures.

The alert also mentioned the soaring temperatures in North and East Telangana.

IMD Hyderabad issues alert for summer

A day earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad forecast stated that the temperatures in Telangana may reach 44 degrees Celsius.

As per IMD Hyderabad, temperatures of 44 degrees Celsius are expected in 15 districts of the state.

These districts are Adilabad, Kothagudem, Jagitial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jogulamba Gadwal, Khammam, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, and Wanaparthy.

IMD Hyderabad issues orange alert

The weather department has also issued orange alert for the 15 districts amid anticipated intense summer.

Yet, the highest temperature of 41 degrees Celsius was recorded in Adilabad. Meanwhile, Nalgonda, Jagtial, Mancherial, and Jogulamba Gadwal recorded temperature of 40.9 degrees Celsius.

Hyderabad also witnessed intense summer as it recorded a temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius on March 27.