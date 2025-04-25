Indian expat driver killed in truck collision in Dubai

Dubai: In a tragic incident, a 42-year-old Indian expatriate driver lost his life in a truck collision in Dubai on Thursday afternoon, April 24.

The deceased, identified as Zubair Akbar, a native of Vallapuzha village in Palakkad district, Kerala, India.

According to multiple media reports, the vehicle Zubair was driving collided with a truck. Steps have been taken to repatriate his mortal remains to India.

Zubair is survived by his parents, wife, and two children.

In March, a 40-year-old Saudi Arabia-based Indian expat also lost his life in a truck collision in the Eastern Province.