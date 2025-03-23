Indian expat killed in truck collision in Saudi Arabia

The deceased has been identified as Sahul Hameed, a native of Pudukkottai district, Tamil Nadu.

Sahul Hameed (Photo: Manorama Online)

In a tragic incident, a 40-year-old Indian expatriate, living in Saudi Arabia, lost his life in a truck collision in the Eastern Province recently.

The deceased has been identified as Sahul Hameed, a native of Pudukkottai district in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. He was working as a salesman.

Hameed is survived by his parents, wife, and three children.

According to a report by Kerala’s Manorama Online, Hameed was travelling from Hafr Al-Batin to Rafah with a truckload when the accident occurred. A truck coming from the opposite direction skidded on the wet road and collided with Hameed’s vehicle.

He sustained severe injuries and tragically died at the scene.

Reports confirm that after completing the necessary legal formalities, Hameed was buried in the Kingdom.

