Haj 2025 is expected to run from June 4 to June 9.

Haj 2025: Meningitis vaccine mandatory for Saudi citizens, expats
Representative image (Photo: X)

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has confirmed that the meningitis vaccination is mandatory for both citizens and expatriates within the Kingdom who wish to perform Haj 1446 AH-2025.

In a post on X, the ministry noted that Haj packages cannot be viewed or purchased without taking this vaccination.

The ministry called for the necessity of taking the recommended vaccinations for domestic pilgrims to perform the rituals in a healthy and safe manner, and to ensure the safety of the guests of God.

In addition to the meningitis vaccine, the ministry has recommended that pilgrims receive the influenza vaccine, as well as the COVID-19 vaccine, to help ensure a safe Haj season. Pilgrims are urged to book their vaccination appointments via the “Sehhaty” app.

Haj 2025 is expected to run from June 4 to June 9, though the exact dates will be confirmed by Saudi Arabia’s moon sighting committee in the days leading up to the pilgrimage.

More than 1.83 million people performed Haj in 1445 AH-2024, including over 1.6 million from 22 countries.

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a compulsory religious duty for Muslims who are physically and financially able to undertake it at least once in their lifetime.

