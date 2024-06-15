Over 1.83 million pilgrims from 200 countries perform Haj in 2024

1,611,310 pilgrims came to the Kingdom through various ports, while the number of domestic pilgrims reached 221,854.

Sakina Fatima | Updated: 15th June 2024 11:01 pm IST
Photo: SPA

Makkah: A total of 1,833,164 pilgrims came to perform Haj 1445 AH/2024 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) from more than 200 countries.

According to the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT), 1,611,310 pilgrims came to the Kingdom through various ports, while the number of domestic pilgrims reached 221,854, including both citizens and residents.

The number of male pilgrims reached 958,137, making up the majority of the total, while the number of female pilgrims reached 875,027.

According to the authority’s data, the number of pilgrims from Arab countries amounted to 22.3 percent of the total. The number of pilgrims from Asian countries reached 63 percent.

Pilgrims from African countries reached 11.3 percent of the total.

The number of pilgrims from Europe, America, Australia, and other unclassified countries reached 3.2 percent.

With regard to means of arrival from outside the Kingdom, the GASTAT  reported that the total of 1,546,345 pilgrims arrived through airports, while 60,251 pilgrims arrived through land ports, and 4,741 pilgrims arrived through seaports.

