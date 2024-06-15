Saudi Arabia: Over 256,000 visit visa holders turned back from Haj

Makkah: The authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has turned back 256,481 visit visa holders until Friday, June 14, from illegally participating in the Haj pilgrimage in Makkah.

Colonel Talal Al-Shalhoub, the Ministry of Interior’s spokesperson, announced this during the daily press conference for the Haj season 1445 AH-2024 on Friday.

He said authorities have seized 160 fake campaigns since April 29, and 135,098 vehicles returned from May 4 until Friday.

From May 4 until Friday, 250,381 non-residents of Makkah were sent back.

During the press conference, he said the country will not permit the use of holy sites for slogans unrelated to Islamic Shariah law.

Al-Shalhoub emphasized that security authorities will firmly oppose any attempts to disrupt the safety of pilgrims, stating that their safety is a red line that must not be tolerated.

Saudi authorities have consistently said that a visit visa does not qualify its holder to perform the Haj.

The authorities to impose 10,000 Saudi Riyals fines on citizens, expats, and visitors entering Makkah without a Haj permit.