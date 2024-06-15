Haj 2024: Arafat sermon preacher calls on pilgrims to pray for Palestine

Makkah: The preacher of the Day of Arafah, Sheikh Maher bin Hamad Al-Muaiqly, the imam of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, has called on Haj pilgrims to pray for the ‘brothers and sisters of Palestine’ suffering at the hands of Israeli brutality since October 7, 2023.

This came during an Arafat Day sermon delivered by Sheikh Maher Al-Muaiqly at the Namirah Mosque in the plains of Arafat, Makkah, on Saturday, June 15.

Al-Muaiqli said, “Pray for our brothers and sisters in Palestine who have been touched by harm and have suffered from harm.”

“Their enemy is shedding blood, causing corruption in the country, and preventing them from receiving what they need of food, medicine, nourishment, and clothing.”

He emphasised that Haj is a manifestation of ritual and sincerity in worship, adding that the Day of Arafat is a great moment in which good deeds are multiplied and bad deeds are forgiven.

Dua for Palestine 🤲 by Sheikh Maher Al Muaiqly | #Hajj Arafat Khutbah 2024 pic.twitter.com/ncDdasOlIE — 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@HaramainInfo) June 15, 2024

This year the Haj takes place between June 14 and June 19, with Eid Al Adha celebrated on June 16.