Watch: Turkish man cycles through 10 countries to perform Haj 2025

Burak Ozturk, a 26-year-old Turkish national, has embarked on an extraordinary journey covering more than 6,000 kilometres (3,728 miles) by bicycle from Stuttgart, Germany, to Saudi Arabia to perform the Haj pilgrimage in 2025.

Ozturk will cycle across ten countries — Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Greece, Turmm, Syria, and Jordan — before finally arriving in the Kingdom.

He had initially planned to undertake this spiritual journey two years ago; however, family circumstances forced him to postpone his plans.

Also Read Makkah: Record 25M worshippers visit Grand Mosque in first 10 days of Ramzan

This year, Ozturk was bable to complete all necessary preparations, including legal formalities, and now hopes for a safe and smooth trip to Makkah.

“There is no better destination for a Muslim in this world than Makkah. That’s why I set my goal on Makkah. My family believes in me; they know I am a bit crazy. My father is proud, my mother is a little worried, but everyone is happy and proud. I didn’t prepare much before setting off, as I figured out what I needed along the way. I don’t usually exercise, so my body struggled at first, but thankfully, I’ve adapted,” he told Anadolu Agency.

Watch the video here

“I want to see Palestine and show people the truth because sometimes the realities are hidden. I will pray for them as well,” he said.

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty for Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it, at least once in their lifetime.

The Haj for 2025 is expected to take place from June 4 to June 9, subject to the lunar calendar.