Makkah: Record 25M worshippers visit Grand Mosque in first 10 days of Ramzan

The Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, has welcomed over 25 million worshippers and visitors in the first 10 days of Ramzan, marking a historic record for the holy site.

According to the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, more than 5.5 million Muslims performed Umrah during the same period, Al Arabiya reported.

These record numbers are being managed through an integrated service system involving over 11,000 qualified male and female employees dedicated to organising the courtyards and walkways. Additionally, 350 supervisors oversee the fieldwork of 4,000 workers who clean the Grand Mosque five times daily.

Operational teams coordinate access to key prayer areas, including escalator corridors, upper floors, and the tawaf area — the space surrounding the Kaaba where pilgrims perform circumambulation.

Infrastructure enhancements also play a vital role in accommodating millions of worshippers. The mosque now features 20,000 Zamzam water dispensers to serve fasting visitors, alongside one of the world’s largest cooling systems, with a total capacity of 155,000 tons, maintaining indoor temperatures between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius. A high-efficiency air filtration system removes up to 95 percent of impurities, ensuring a clean and healthy environment.

The mosque’s audio system, comprising more than 8,000 speakers, ensures clear transmission of prayers, sermons, and the call to prayer across all three extensions and the outdoor courtyards.

Moreover, over 120,000 lighting units keep the Grand Mosque illuminated throughout the year, creating a welcoming and serene atmosphere for visitors at all hours.