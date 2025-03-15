Nada Al-Ghamdi becomes first Saudi woman licensed to photograph Grand Mosque

In a groundbreaking achievement, Nada Abdullah Al-Ghamdi has made history as the first Saudi woman officially licensed to photograph inside Grand Mosque in Makkah. This milestone not only highlights her exceptional talent but also reflects the increasing recognition of Saudi women across various fields.

Taking to X, Arabic news channel Al-Ekhbariya shared a video titled “Saudi Women Prove Their Leadership in All Fields,” announcing Al-Ghamdi as the first female photographer licensed to work inside the Grand Mosque.

Also Read Saudi Arabia launches hair cutting carts for women at Grand Mosque for first time

In a video clip, Al-Ghamdi reflected on her achievement, expressing how she had dreamed since childhood of capturing images inside the Grand Mosque. Despite the significant challenges, including strict restrictions on photography within the sacred site, she remained hopeful and determined to fulfill her dream.

Watch the video here

المرأة السعودية تثبت ريادتها في كل المجالات..



ندى الغامدي.. أول مصورة فوتوغرافية تحصل على رخصة داخل #المسجد_الحرام



عبر مراسلة #الإخبارية ولاء المطرفي pic.twitter.com/iwbwaGYe3u — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) March 8, 2025

As a key member of the media centre team at the Grand Mosque, she plays a vital role in documenting its spiritual essence. Her work captures breathtaking moments of worshippers and the mosque’s architectural grandeur, presenting them to the world in a visually stunning and artistic manner.

“Thanks be to God, one of my goals and dreams has been achieved, enabling me to become the first female employee and photographer in the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques to take to the skies of the Grand Mosque for aerial photography, in cooperation with Security Aviation, headed by State Security,” she shared on Instagram.

Beyond her work at the Grand Mosque, Al-Ghamdi has built a reputation as a sought-after photographer for major events and exhibitions across Saudi Arabia. She has collaborated with several prestigious organisations, including:

Ministry of Culture

General Authority for Literature, Publishing, and Translation

Red Sea Film Festival

Public Security & the Holy Capital Municipality

For decades, Saudi Arabia had one of the lowest rates of female workforce participation in the world. The Middle East has historically lagged behind other regions in terms of women’s access to employment.

However, under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030, the Kingdom has introduced sweeping reforms to empower women and diversify the economy. Recent changes include allowing women to drive, enter stadiums, and pursue careers in fields that were once male-dominated.