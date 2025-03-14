Saudi Arabia launches hair cutting carts for women at Grand Mosque for first time

For the first time, Saudi Arabia has launched hair-cutting carts for women at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, allowing female pilgrims to perform Tahallul—the ritual of exiting Ihram after Umrah—in a private and convenient setting.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has allocated two carts, staffed entirely by women, to assist female pilgrims in cutting a small portion of their hair, a mandatory step in completing Umrah.

To ensure hygiene and safety, the process is conducted using fully sterilised tools, and the carts are located next to Bab Al-Marwah for easy access. This initiative aims to enhance privacy, facilitate movement during peak times, and improve the overall pilgrimage experience.

Earlier, at the beginning of Ramzan, the Authority launched a trial operation for Tahallul in the courtyard of the Grand Mosque, allowing male pilgrims to shave or cut their hair at five designated locations near the Marwa area.

This initiative is part of the Authority’s continuous efforts to enhance services for the guests of God and introduce innovative solutions that improve the pilgrimage experience.