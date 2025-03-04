Saudi Arabia launches ‘mobile barbershop’ at Grand Mosque for the first time

Riyadh: For the first time in Saudi Arabia’s history, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has launched a trial operation of the “mobile barbershop” service within the Grand Mosque in Makkah during the current holy month of Ramzan 1446 AH-2025.
This initiative provides designated locations where male pilgrims can fulfil the religious obligation of shaving or trimming their hair—an essential step in completing Umrah.
To accommodate the large influx of Umrah pilgrims, five mobile barbershop units have been set up opposite the Marwa area. These units are equipped with sterilised tools to ensure hygiene and safety.
The mobile barbershop is supervised by specialist experts to guarantee fast, seamless, and high-quality service while maintaining strict hygiene and safety protocols.
This initiative is “part of the Authority’s ongoing efforts to enhance services for the guests of God and introduce innovative solutions that improve the pilgrimage experience.”
The Authority remains committed to improving services at the Two Holy Mosques, prioritising quality, efficiency, and visitor satisfaction.
Saudi Arabia welcomes millions of Haj and Umrah pilgrims each year. In 2024 alone, at least 16,924,689 international pilgrims performed Umrah in Makkah.
Unlike Haj, which takes place during specific dates, Umrah is a pilgrimage that can be performed year-round.