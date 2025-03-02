Saudi Arabia launches instant track service for Rawdah visits

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has announced the launch of an instant track service on the Nusuk application, allowing visitors to quickly book an appointment to visit Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifah in the Prophet’s Mosque, Madinah.

This new feature eliminates the previous 365-day waiting period between visits. Now, individuals already near the mosque can secure an appointment instantly.

The ministry highlighted that this initiative aims to enhance visitor convenience and ensure a seamless spiritual experience.

Users can book appointments through the Nusuk app, provided they are within the central area of the Prophet’s Mosque and that slots are available. Appointment availability is updated every 20 minutes, giving visitors greater flexibility in selecting a suitable time.

The Nusuk app utilises GPS location technology to confirm a user’s proximity before providing access to the fast-track service.

Emphasising its commitment to crowd management and visitor experience, the ministry urged users to download the latest version of Nusuk to benefit from this service.

The instant track service is exclusively available to individuals near the mosque, ensuring efficient and swift implementation.

The ministry reiterated its dedication to enhancing digital services for pilgrims and visitors. This initiative aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 to improve organisation and well-being at the Two Holy Mosques.