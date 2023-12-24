Saudi Arabia allows visiting Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa in Madinah only once a year

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ministry of Haj and Umrah has announced once a year permit availability for visiting Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa in the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

This came in a response to an inquiry raised on the Beneficiary Care Service Department’s X account. “Does reserving a permit for the honorable Rawdah give one person the right to reserve it once a year,” the department was asked.

In response, it said that the beneficiary cannot reserve a Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa permit until 365 days have passed since the last permit issued to him/her.

To visit Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa, a permit from the “Nusuk” or “Tawakkalna” application is required, provided the individual is not infected with the COVID-19 or has contact with someone infected.

Steps to obtain permit for praying at Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa

Download Nusuk application

Create account and log in

Choose pray in Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa icon

Select individuals, then specify the date and time

Read the instructions and approve it

Press the continue icon and get the permit

Saudi authorities have consistently emphasized the need for visitors to make pre-arranged reservations and adhere to a fixed schedule upon arrival at the sacred site.

After undertaking Umrah at Makkah’s Grand Mosque, many Muslims visit Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah for prayer and visit Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa.

