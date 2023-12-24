Saudi Arabia allows visiting Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa in Madinah only once a year

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ministry of Haj and Umrah has announced once a year permit availability for visiting Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa in the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.
This came in a response to an inquiry raised on the Beneficiary Care Service Department’s X account. “Does reserving a permit for the honorable Rawdah give one person the right to reserve it once a year,” the department was asked.
In response, it said that the beneficiary cannot reserve a Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa permit until 365 days have passed since the last permit issued to him/her.
To visit Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa, a permit from the “Nusuk” or “Tawakkalna” application is required, provided the individual is not infected with the COVID-19 or has contact with someone infected.
Steps to obtain permit for praying at Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa
- Download Nusuk application
- Create account and log in
- Choose pray in Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa icon
- Select individuals, then specify the date and time
- Read the instructions and approve it
- Press the continue icon and get the permit
Saudi authorities have consistently emphasized the need for visitors to make pre-arranged reservations and adhere to a fixed schedule upon arrival at the sacred site.
After undertaking Umrah at Makkah’s Grand Mosque, many Muslims visit Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah for prayer and visit Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa.
Saudi Arabia anticipates 10 million foreign Muslims to participate in the current Umrah pilgrimage,