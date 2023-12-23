Saudi Arabia: 80 samples taken daily to check air quality at Makkah’s Grand Mosque

Samples are taken from the carpets, drinking facilities, electric escalators, cabins, shelves holding copies of the Holy Quran, plastic barriers, gates, and rooftops, etc.

Saudi Arabia: 80 samples taken daily to check air quality from Makkah's Grand Mosque
Photo: SPA

More than 80 samples are taken daily from inside the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia to ensure the quality of air, Zamzam water, and food for worshippers.

The sample taking and testing were conducted by the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.

The Epidemiology Laboratory at the Grand Mosque collects and analyzes samples of 50 Zamzam water, 20 dates and foodstuffs, 10 surfaces, and air quality, including analytical, microbiological, and physical chemistry examinations, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Grand Mosque’s Director of Prevention and Health Care, Hassan Al-Suwaihri, emphasizes the laboratory’s uses three types of analyses to ensure high-quality standards.

“Samples are also taken from the carpets, drinking facilities, electric escalators, cabins, shelves holding copies of the Holy Quran, plastic barriers, gates, and rooftops, etc, “he added.

