Here’s your chance to begin 2024 as crorepati with Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

The largest and longest-running raffle draw in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, Big Ticket Abu Dhabi is offering an opportunity to 14 lucky winners to celebrate the New Year 2024 in style with Big Ticket amazing prizes.

Every ticket purchase offers a chance to win a guaranteed 20 million (Rs 45,38,53,000), and all Big Ticket customers automatically enter the weekly electronic draw for a one million dirham (Rs 2,26,92,650) prize.

In addition, ten winners will win 100,000 dirhams (Rs 22,69,265) each, and two will win luxury cars like the Dream Car BMW 430i and Dream Car Range Rover Velar.

The draw will be held on Sunday, December 31 at 10 am, followed by the 20 million draw at 2 pm.

Enjoy a Big Ticket special offer, “buy one ticket and get two free” at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport counters, or purchase online through the Big Ticket website.