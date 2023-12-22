Oman: Indian expat wins Rs 83 lakh in Muscat Duty Free raffle

Participants can enter the draw by purchasing raffle tickets on its website to increase their chances of winning.

Photo: Muscat Dity Free

Muscat: A Oman-based Indian expatriate has won a staggering 100,000 US dollars (Rs 83,16,100) in the 67th Muscat Duty Free’s raffle draw ‘The Big Cash Ticket’.

The winner, Anzar Nasurallah, bagged the prize after buying ticket number 3545 in October, when travelling through Muscat International Airport.

Nasurallah, who works as a sales manager, has been living in the Sultanate of Oman since 2007.

He was shocked and surprised to learn that he had won.

About Muscat Duty Free

In March this year, Muscat Duty Free launched a raffle for passengers to enter without having to travel through Muscat International Airport.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd December 2023 9:41 pm IST

