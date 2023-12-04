Dubai: Indian expat ‘astonished’ after winning Rs 33 crore in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket

Abu Dhabi: A Dubai-based Indian expat has won a staggering Dirham 15 million (Rs 33,99,35,700) in the latest Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw.

The winner, Ashish Mohalkar, bagged the prize after purchasing ticket number

223090 for the raffle draw number 258.

Ashish was astonished when learning about his win, questioning if it was real, while the organizers confirmed it.

Those who purchase raffle tickets during December automatically enter a weekly electronic draw, which will see four participants walk away with Dirham 100,000 every week.

Throughout this month, anyone who purchases tickets for the upcoming live draw will have the chance to walk away with a guaranteed Dirham 20 million on Sunday, January 3.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Big Ticket website or by visiting the outlets at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.