Mahzooz draw: Hyderabadi man wins Rs 22L, plans to buy gold for wife

A 43-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Hyderabadi man has won a staggering Dirham 100,000 (Rs 22,68,865) in the 156th Mahzooz weekly draw.

The winner Sudarshan— has matched five out of the six winning numbers in the weekly Triple 100 Raffle Draw.

Sudarshan, who works as a research and development manager in Ajman, has been a regular participant in Mahzooz.

He was delighted to discover his significant win after checking his email. Sudarshan plans to use the windfall to fulfill his wife’s wish for gold.

Two other winners

Besides Sudarshan, two others Mohammad Faisal and Reymund also won Rs 22 lakh each in the Mahzooz draw.

Indian expat

A 37-year-old Faisal, who hails from India and resident of Abu Dhabi, works in sales at an electronics store.

He was overwhelmed to learn that he had won and encouraged Mahzooz participants to believe in God and help others.

With his winnings, Faisal plans to care for his disabled mother, donate to charity, and gift his brother the latest iPhone.

Filipino expat

A 36-year-old Reymund, who is a Philippines national and living in Dubai, working as a supervisor at a petrol station.

With his winnings, he plans to open a grocery shop, clear debts, and buy a new phone. He’s a foodie, and sports lover, and enjoys exploring cuisine and playing volleyball.

The next Mahzooz live draw will be held on Saturday, December 2, at 9 pm (UAE time). Participants can register on the Mahzooz app and website and purchase a bottle of water for Dirham 35 (Rs 794).