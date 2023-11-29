Dubai airport braces for winter season with 20% flight boost

Abu Dhabi: Dubai International Airport (DXB), the world’s busiest for international travel, has started its winter season strong, with seven international airlines launching operations to nine destinations.

With the addition of new services, DXB now operates 4,400 weekly one-way flights, marking a 20 percent increase from the previous winter season.

Here is a list of seven airlines and new destinations that have been added to DXB between October and November

Airline Destination Aegean Airlines Athens Air Canada Vancouver Batik Air Kuala Lumpur Eurowings Berlin

Stuttgart Transavia Lyon

Marseille Virgin Atlantic Airways London TUS Larnaca

“The new services and increased frequencies to our winter schedule reaffirms our commitment to growing DXB as a major hub and further positioning the airport as a dynamic and competitive player in the global aviation landscape,” said Rob Whitehouse, vice-president for research at Dubai Airports.

Abu Dhabi Airport expects to witness high travel demand during winter

Abu Dhabi Airports are expected to experience a surge in winter travel demand due to significant events like the Formula 1, Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and COP28 climate conference, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

This was revealed by Elena Sorlini, managing director and interim chief executive officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, during the inaugural press round-table held at the new Terminal A building at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

In December, approximately 2.29 million travellers are anticipated to arrive in the country.

Abu Dhabi Airports is also set to welcome over 22 million passengers by the end of 2023, she added.

Sorlini named Mumbai, London, Kochi, Delhi, and Doha as the top five destinations for Abu Dhabi International Airport in terms of passenger numbers.

Mumbai, London, Doha, Delhi, and Kochi are the top destinations for ticket sales.