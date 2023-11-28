UAE National Day: 50% discount on traffic fines in Umm Al Quwain

Abu Dhabi: Umm Al Quwain Police have announced a 50 percent discount on traffic fines in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as part of country’s 52nd National day celebration.

In a statement issued on Instagram, the police said that discount will be given to all types of violations committed in the emirate of Umm Al Quwain before November 1, 2023

The motorists can avail the discount from December 1 and January 7, 2024.

Violations not included in discount

Driving a vehicle in a way that endangers his life, the lives of others, safety, or safety.

Driving a vehicle in a way that would cause damage to public or private facilities.

Heavy vehicles overtake the red light.

Overtaking the red light by light vehicles.

Overtake the red light by motorcycles.

Exceeded the maximum speed limit by more than 80 km/h.

Making changes to the vehicle engine or base “chassis” without a licence.

Fine payments can be made through the Ministry of Interior’s smart app, electronic devices, or in-person at UAQ Police service centers.

Similar initiative announced in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK). The RAK Department of Public Services is offering a 50 percent discount on fines for public violations throughout December.