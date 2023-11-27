Planning a trip for UAE National Day? Here’s list of visa-free countries for residents

If you are a resident of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and are planning a quick getaway for the country’s National Day holiday, applying for a visa can be a complex and time-consuming task depending on a number of factors.

So, just forget your worries about getting a visa since several countries offer visa-free entry for UAE residents.

Here we have compiled a list of 20 popular visa-free destinations that UAE residents can visit.

Lits of visa-free countries for UAE residents

Georgia

Maldives

Mauritius

Armenia

Kyrgyzstan

Azerbaijan

Nepal

Montenegro

Seychelles

Sri Lanka

Serbia

Japan

Jordan

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Uzbekistan

Lebanon

Brunei

Indonesia

UAE National Day

UAE marks National Day, also known as Union Day, every year on December 2 to commemorate the unification of the Emirates in 1971. The country will celebrate the 52nd National Day this year.

Expo City Dubai is set to host the official National Day ceremony, which will showcase the country’s sustainability story.

On Wednesday, November 22, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that private sector workers will be granted paid public holidays on December 2 and 3.

On Thursday, November 23, the Federal Authority For Government Human Resources (FAHR) said Saturday, December 2 to Monday, December 4 would be a holiday for the public sector.