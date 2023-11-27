Watch: Daughter of UAE tycoon gets married in the sky!

A wedding celebration is a moment to be cherished for a lifetime, so everyone strives to create something unique to make it memorable.

To make his daughter’s special day memorable, United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian businessman Dilip Popley recently hosted a wedding in a private plane.

The bride, Vidhi Popley exchanged vows with the groom, Hridesh Sainani inside Jetex’s Boeing 747 plane on Friday, November 24 during a three-hour journey from Dubai to Oman.

Around 350 guests including Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities, dignitaries, friends and families attended the wedding event.

The video of the wedding, shared by PTI on X, captured the attention of social media users.

A video clip captured guests in lehengas and kurtas dancing to “Tune Mari Entriyaan” on board a plane, showcasing their excitement.

The plane was customized for the wedding ceremony, featuring a small projector in each section, ensuring everyone could enjoy the event.

Hridesh said, “I am very happy to marry my childhood friend. We both studied in the same school. Jetx allowed us to get married in a unique way. I thank everyone. I am also indebted to our parents Dilip Popley and Mukesh Sainani.”

Vidhi expresses excitement, stating that she was not present for her parents, but they seem to have recreated something like this for them.

Indian entrepreneur and film producer Ronnie Screwvala took to X and wrote, “Why? Why would anyone invite guests to dress up for a wedding – then pack everyone like sardines in a closed space like an aircraft – and think it’s a celebration? Why ?”

“I guess everyone’s idea of what is Fun is so different … How many of you would accept this invite and attend? Asking However wishing the couple here the best and hope they made their own (not dad’s) plans for their honeymoon,” he added.

However, this is not the first wedding in the sky for the Popley family. They made headlines in 1994— when Laxman Popley, owner of Popley Jewelers celebrated his son Dilip’s wedding with Sunita on October 18 on an Air India flight.