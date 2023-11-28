Dubai tops in Mideast on Global Power City Index 2023

Abu Dhabi: Dubai ranked first in the Middle East region and eighth globally in the Global Power City Index (GPCI) 2023 for city cleanliness, work flexibility, low unemployment and corporate tax.

This came according to a report issued by Japan’s Mori Memorial Foundation’s Institute for Urban Strategies.

Taking to X, on Monday, November 27, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, welcomed the news and praised Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, for his “vision to consolidate Dubai’s global leadership”.

“We express our gratitude to all that contributed to this achievement. To all Dubai’s team and its community: We are fortunate to have a visionary leader dedicated to excellence. Dubai consistently aims for the top, as our ambitions have no limits. Through the collective efforts of Dubai’s community, teams, and partners, we can shape Dubai into the epitome of a global futuristic city,” he wrote.

Dubai leads the list of Arab and regional cities and ranks among the top 10 globally in the Global Power City Index (GPCI) 2023, issued by the Mori Memorial Foundation's Institute for Urban Strategies in Japan. Dubai secures the eighth position globally in this esteemed index.

The achievement cements Dubai’s position as a leading global city, driven by the vision of its leadership and the collective determination of its citizens and residents.

Dubai also ranked first globally in foreign residents and luxury hotel rooms.

It also maintained its fourth position in the cultural interaction field, surpassing Tokyo, Istanbul, Madrid, Moscow, and Singapore.

Meanwhile, London, New York, and Paris maintained the top three positions.

Top 10 cities globally in GPCI 2023

London Newyork Tokyo Paris Singapore Amsterdam Seoul Dubai Melbourne Berlin

About GPCI

The Global Power City Index (GPCI), published annually since 2008, measures the performance and competitiveness of global cities, aiding governments, businesses, and individuals in investment, immigration, and travel decisions.

GPCI ranks cities on six categories

Economy

Research and development

Cultural interaction

Livability

Evironment