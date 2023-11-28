Gold rates in Dubai shoot up; know prices here

In Dubai, 24-carat gold rate trading at 243.50 dirhams per gram on Monday evening.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th November 2023 10:23 am IST
Gold rates in Dubai shoot up; know prices here
Photo: AFP

Abu Dhabi: Gold rates in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday, November 27, jumped by one Dirham per gram after the precious metal crossed the 2,000 dollars an ounce level.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The Dubai Jewellery Group data showed 24-carat gold rate trading at Dirhams 243.50 per gram on Monday evening, as compared to its previous night’s close of Dirhams 242.50 per gram.

Also Read
Planning a trip for UAE National Day? Here’s list of visa-free countries for residents

While 22, 21, and 18 carats were priced at Dirhams 225.75, Dirhams 218.5, and Dirhams 187.25 per gram, respectively, at 6 pm UAE time.

MS Education Academy

Gold price hits 6-month peak on Fed pause speculation

Gold reached a six-month high on Monday due to a softer dollar and Federal Reserve expectations of a pause in monetary tightening.

Gold is expected to trade around 2,000 dollars until the Fed provides more information on its interest rate plan, according to senior market strategist Bob Haberkorn, Reuters reported.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th November 2023 10:23 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button