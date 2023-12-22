Saudi Arabia clarifies on driving cars with non-Saudi license plates

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s General Department of Traffic (Muroor) has clarified that the vehicles with non-Saudi license plates can only be driven by citizens of the country where the license was issued.

This came in response to an inquiry on the department’s X account, asking if, “One of my relatives has a car in Kuwait with Kuwaiti plates and I have authorization for it in Kuwait. Is it allowed to enter the Kingdom?.”

In response, the department said, “Peace be upon you. Vehicles bearing non-Saudi plates must be driven by citizens of the country where the plates are issued. We are happy to communicate with you.”

السلام عليكم



في سياره لقريب لي في الكويت بلوحات كويتيه وعندي تفويض عليها بالكويت



هل مسموح اني ادخلها هنا واستخدمها هنا ك سعودي

او مننوع وفيه مخالفه

ووش مخالفتها اذا فيه

ولا فيه اجراءات من عندكم واذا فيه وش هي الله يعافيك — jsjehej (@jsjehej5) December 18, 2023

The department emphasized the importance of adhering to traffic regulations and warned against violators, threatening fines and vehicle seizure.

Traffic patrol teams are urged to monitor cars with non-Saudi license plates to detect violations due to an increase in non-Saudi number plate usage among citizens.