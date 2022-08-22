Saudi allows expat returnees to replace expired driving licences

Saudi Arabian authorities have decided to allow returning expatriates to apply for a new driving licence if they possess a new visa.

The Saudi General Directorate of Traffic recently released a statement, asking expatriates to contact its department in connection with the new driving licence, using the new ID number.

In case the driving licence expires while the expat is about to exit the Kingdom, he or she will have to return and pay the dues before applying for the new licence.

The Kingdom’s traffic authority further said that a foreigner on a visit visa can drive on an international driving licence, repoted the Okaz newspaper.