Saudi Arabia: Registration for two holy mosques Itikaf to open soon

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has announced the registration date for Itikaf in the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah during Ramzan 1446 AH-2025.

In a post on X on Sunday, March 2, the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque indicated that it will start on Wednesday, March 5, at exactly 11:00 am via the authority’s website.

The authority mentioned that registration will close once the allotted slots for Itikaf are filled. Itikaf will begin on Ramzan 20 (March 20) and continue until Ramzan 30.

Permits for registered individuals will be issued through the official website, adhering to specific conditions and criteria.

About Itikaf

Many muslims choose to spend the last ten days of Ramzan in Itikaf, where one focuses solely on worshiping God and refraining from getting involved in worldly affairs and following the example of the Prophet Muhammed, peace be upon him.

The Sunnah is to remain in the Itikaf for ten days, but at least one day and one night.

It begins on the 20th day of Ramzan and concludes with the Eid mo,occurrence, involves worshipers living and sleeping in mosques.