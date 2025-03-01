First Taraweeh of Ramzan 2025 performed at Grand Mosque, Prophet’s Mosque

Riyadh: Worshippers gathered on Friday, February 28, to perform Isha and first Taraweeh prayers of Ramzan 1446-2025 at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Supreme Court confirmed the sighting of the new moon on Friday evening, declaring Saturday, March 1, as thle fist fasting day of Ramzan.

Taraweeh Imams at the Grand Mosque

First 4 rakats: Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais

Second 4 rakats: Sheikh Shamsan

Last 2 rakats & Witr: Sheikh Sudais

Taraweeh Imams at the Prophet’s Mosque

First 6 rakats: Sheikh Ahmad Hudaify

Last 4 rakats & Witr: Sheikh Salah Al Budayr

1st Ramadan 1446



Dua by Sheikh Budair during Witr Prayers in Masjid Al Nabawi, Madinah

The mosques were filled to capacity as ecstatic worshippers stood shoulder-to-shoulder in prayer, marking the beginning of the spiritually significant nights of Ramzan.

What is Taraweeh?

Taraweeh is a special night prayer performed during Ramzan, following the Isha prayer. Worshippers stand in long rows to perform optional rakats, listening to and reflecting on the Quran’s recitation throughout the holy month.