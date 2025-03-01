First Taraweeh of Ramzan 2025 performed at Grand Mosque, Prophet’s Mosque

The mosques were filled to capacity as ecstatic worshippers stood shoulder-to-shoulder in prayer.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st March 2025 10:18 am IST
First Taraweeh of Ramzan 2025 performed at Grand Mosque, Prophet’s Mosque
Photo: SPA

Riyadh: Worshippers gathered on Friday, February 28, to perform Isha and first Taraweeh prayers of Ramzan 1446-2025 at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The Saudi Supreme Court confirmed the sighting of the new moon on Friday evening, declaring Saturday, March 1, as thle fist fasting day of Ramzan.

Also Read
Ramzan 2025: Crescent moon sighted in Saudi Arabia

Taraweeh Imams at the Grand Mosque

  • First 4 rakats: Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais
  • Second 4 rakats: Sheikh Shamsan
  • Last 2 rakats & Witr: Sheikh Sudais

Taraweeh Imams at the Prophet’s Mosque

  • First 6 rakats: Sheikh Ahmad Hudaify
  • Last 4 rakats & Witr: Sheikh Salah Al Budayr

The mosques were filled to capacity as ecstatic worshippers stood shoulder-to-shoulder in prayer, marking the beginning of the spiritually significant nights of Ramzan.

MS Creative School

What is Taraweeh?

Taraweeh is a special night prayer performed during Ramzan, following the Isha prayer. Worshippers stand in long rows to perform optional rakats, listening to and reflecting on the Quran’s recitation throughout the holy month.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st March 2025 10:18 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button